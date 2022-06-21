Jennifer Faith sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating husband's death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Jennifer Faith, the Oak Cliff woman who convinced her boyfriend to shoot her husband to death, was sentenced today to life in prison for orchestrating the murder plot.

In February 2021, Faith was charged with obstruction of justice. In September 2021, Faith was charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a death sentence.

Faith pleaded guilty to orchestrating the murder in February this year. Today, Faith was sentenced and ordered to pay $6,500 to her late husband's family for funeral expenses and a $250,000 fine, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham said in a release.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Jamie Faith, an American Airlines manager, was shot outside of his Oak Cliff home as he and his wife, Jennifer, set out on a morning walk with their dog.

It was revealed that Faith was having an emotional affair with former boyfriend Darrin Lopez, who was convinced by Faith to shoot Jamie. Lopez allegedly drove from his home in Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, to the Faith's house to commit the crime.

Lopez was arrested and charged with murder on Jan. 11, 2021.

The Plot to Kill Jaime Faith was featured on 48 Hours - you can watch the full episode here.