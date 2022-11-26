Holiday season in full swing as Christmas events kick off across North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday fun continues tonight and through the weekend. Christmas celebrations and light displays across North Texas are opening for the season.

The Fort Worth Stockyards expects about 30,000 visitors Friday to mark the start of the holiday season.

Cowboy Santa made his grand entrance earlier in the day and will light the 40-foot tree at 6 p.m. during a special ceremony.

"We're officially kicking off our Christmas celebration," said Ethan Cartwright with the Stockyards Heritage Development.

The first annual Stockyards Rodeo Rink, a 4,000+ sq. ft. professional ice skating rink, will take over the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building from November 25 through February 5 and will include festive programming such as photos with Cowboy Santa, live music, Cocoa Corral, a picnic area, firepits, spectacular holiday lights display, and a 40-foot Christmas tree.

"Nothing's better than the Stockyards," Cartwright said. "Our lights are spectacular."

But if you're looking for a Christmas event with some German roots, Arlington is the place to be the for the 2022 Texas Christkindle Market.

"It's like a small village where you can shop, enjoy food, the smells, and actually visit Saint Nicholas," said the market manager, Henry Lewczyk.

The free outdoor market is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23rd. The opening ceremonies and the lighting of the Christmas tree will take place Friday night at 7 p.m.

"It's nice to have a lot of events to go out to," said Holly Nguyen, who brought her four-month-old son to the Christkindle Market to take pictures with Santa. "Especially for his first Christmas."

Dallas and McKinney are all hosting holiday festivities too.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Historic Downtown McKinney

Free admission

Friday, November 25, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. • Tree lighting at 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 26, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 27, 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

ENCHANT DALLAS

Fair Park in Dallas

Holiday light experience encompasses 10 acres and features installation of more than 4 million sparkling, multicolored lights

Open on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Will be shining nightly through New Year's Day

For more information, visit their website.