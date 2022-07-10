Watch CBS News
Heat advisory in effect for North Texas through Sunday night

By Julia Falcon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A heat advisory is in effect for portions of North Texas through 9 p.m. Sunday. 

heat-advisory.png
The excessive heat warning expired at 9 p.m. this evening, but a heat advisory is now in effect 9 p.m. this evening through 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Heat index values could rise from 105 to 108 degrees. 

Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits through next Wednesday.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 9:45 PM

