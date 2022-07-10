Heat advisory in effect for North Texas through Sunday night
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A heat advisory is in effect for portions of North Texas through 9 p.m. Sunday.
The excessive heat warning expired at 9 p.m. this evening, but a heat advisory is now in effect 9 p.m. this evening through 9 p.m. Sunday.
Heat index values could rise from 105 to 108 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits through next Wednesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.