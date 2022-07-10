Heat advisory in effect for North Texas through Sunday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A heat advisory is in effect for portions of North Texas through 9 p.m. Sunday.

CBS DFW

The excessive heat warning expired at 9 p.m. this evening, but a heat advisory is now in effect 9 p.m. this evening through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Heat index values could rise from 105 to 108 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits through next Wednesday.