Grand Prairie police arrest 2 men in connection to Sunday slaying

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grand Prairie police arrested two men in connection to the fatal shooting of Luis Gongora, 25, on Sunday, May 15.

Jose Zavala, 26 and Christian Zavala, 28 Grand Prairie Police Department

He was found dead in the 100 block of Goerte Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Detectives determined Gongora was engaged in a disturbance and exchanged gunfire with both suspects, who he knew.

After the shooting, police said Jose and Christian Zavala fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third man, identified as Juan Rivera-Hernandez, 33.

Jose Zavala is currently in police custody at a local hospital with a charge of murder. Suspects Christian Zavala and Juan Rivera-Hernandez are currently in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a charge of murder.