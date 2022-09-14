Freeway closes in Balch Springs after diesel tanks spill fuel
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A big rig crash in Balch Springs has resulted in a major freeway closure Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of 635 and I-20.
TxDOT says the truck's diesel tanks broke open and spilled fuel over the roadway.
A state hazmat team is on the way to the scene.
No word when the freeway might be reopened.
Balch Springs police say there are no injuries.
