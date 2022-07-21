Fort Worth Police Department offers teachers free active shooter training

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is offering an active shooter training course to all teachers and campus-based staff.

"We are pleased to continue our work with the Fort Worth Police Department as we look to take advantage of every resource in protecting our students and employees," said Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar.

The free, four-hour training is composed of three parts, incorporating both classroom and scenario-based instruction:

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event – an evolution of the training created by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University.

Avoid, Deny, Defend/Run, Hide, Fight -- what actions to take to survive to an active shooter event.

Stop-the-Bleed – hands-on training on how to stop severe bleeding by using tourniquets and packing a wound or applying direct pressure.

Interested? Register and find training dates/times on the FWPD website here.