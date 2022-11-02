Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer.
When police were searching for the suspect on Nov. 1, he was located in a rural area of Parker County.
The suspect had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a domestic violence felony, police said.
Police said when they approached the suspect, they were presented with a deadly threat that caused one Fort Worth police officer to fire his gun, striking him.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.