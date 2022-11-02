Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer.

When police were searching for the suspect on Nov. 1, he was located in a rural area of Parker County.

The suspect had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a domestic violence felony, police said.

Police said when they approached the suspect, they were presented with a deadly threat that caused one Fort Worth police officer to fire his gun, striking him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.