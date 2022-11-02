Watch CBS News
Crime

Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Nov. 1
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Nov. 1 03:02

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. 

When police were searching for the suspect on Nov. 1, he was located in a rural area of Parker County. 

The suspect had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a domestic violence felony, police said. 

Police said when they approached the suspect, they were presented with a deadly threat that caused one Fort Worth police officer to fire his gun, striking him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This investigation is ongoing.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 10:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.