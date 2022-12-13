First Alert Weather: Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.

CBS 11 News

As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.

Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms.

"All five have been taken to the hospital and we are waiting for updates on their conditions."

Police also stated that the REC of Grapevine is open and "currently welcoming anyone who temporarily lost power," including those who need to charge a device or medical equipment.

"Our teams continue to assess damage and the needs of our community, and we are helping anyone who needs to be moved to a safer location. We remain in close contact with our schools to ensure their needs are being met as well, especially with the evacuation of Grapevine Middle School."

Additionally, Sam's Club, Walmart and Grapevine Mills Mall are closed for the day due to damage. Part of eastbound SH-114 from Southlake into Grapevine is closed before SH-121, and several side streets are also closed, police said.

CBS 11 News

The National Weather Service (NWS) office out of Fort Worth has sent a team to survey the damage in and around Decatur to determine what rating, if any, can be given to the likely tornado that moved through the area between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.

The NWS office anticipates additional surveys being needed over the next several days as more information and storm reports are received.

CBS 11 News

This line of severe weather is associated with a cold front sweeping through North Texas this afternoon. Storm activity is expected to come to an end for North Texas by mid-afternoon, though severe weather is still expected into the evening hours across parts of east Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

CBS 11 News

CBS 11 meteorologists are forecasting calmer weather and even some sunshine for North Texas the rest of this week, but residents can expect it to be much colder.

Lows Wednesday morning are forecast in the 40s, with highs in the 50s. By Friday, lows are forecast in the 30s and highs aren't even expected to reach 50 degrees.

CBS 11 News

