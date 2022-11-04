First Alert Weather Day issued Friday as North Texas faces risk of hail, tornadoes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are some slight changes to the forecast timing of the severe weather breakout we are expecting Friday afternoon.

The first round of severe weather brings with it the risk of supercell activity. This means any type of severe weather is possible: damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes. The tornado threat is the highest we've seen since last spring.

CBS 11 News

The upper-air dynamics that are producing the elevated tornado threat will reach into our eastern counties later in the afternoon.

CBS 11 News

A cold front off to our west is holding off later in the day to arrive. This holds the warm, unstable air mass over the DFW Metroplex longer (all afternoon) and will also produce a second wave of severe weather.

CBS 11 News

This squall line could produce damaging winds and brief, quick spin-up tornadoes. Our eastern counties are more likely to bear the brunt of this line. It should clear the metroplex by around 6 p.m., so let the football begin.

Very windy conditions are ahead and just behind the front. So if you're out this evening, be ready for wind gusts over 30 mph.

As mentioned above, the tornado threat Friday is high. The "hatched" area I have outlined in pink means that strong tornadoes are possible. The threat includes the eastern half of the metroplex but is higher in our eastern counties.

CBS 11 News

Below is the HRRR model showing timing and development for Friday afternoon.

First a broad area of severe weather:

CBS 11 News

Then, the cold front is expected to produce a squall line and damaging winds.

Below is an area I believe the squall line will start to produce severe weather (it'll be coming in from the west). Quick spin-up tornadoes are also possible along the leading edge of the line. This threat will start in the metroplex and is higher east.

CBS 11 News



Once the front passes the severe threat ends. We are setting up for a lovely weekend. Saturday will start with temperatures in the 40s but end up around 70 degrees and sunny.

Some rain is possible on Monday but we are not expecting severe weather. Election Day looks dry and warm.

CBS 11 News

CBS 11 News

Check back for updates Friday on CBS 11 or on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.