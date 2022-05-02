Family's fight with son's leukemia proves superheroes exist

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - For some people superheroes are mythical... but not for Natalia and Dario Hernandez. They know a real, live superhero -- their three year old Leone.

Leone's mother says, "I don't think anybody would believe that your children will have something like that, until that happens."

Imagine the super human strength required for parents to bring their most precious gift into this world, then only to witness the transformation of their kid. Going from a child looking vibrant and strong to picturing that same little boy in a battle that no child should have to endure.

"We couldn't believe we had a kid with cancer and that was a really big struggle," Natalia admitted. "We couldn't accept it."

Part of the acceptance was knowing Leone was in good hands at Children's Medical Center and that they were not in the fight alone.

Brent Christopher, the president of the Children's Medical Center Foundation, explains, "You know how many kids are going through experiences like that? You're grateful that that might not be your journey right now. But you know that you want to do everything that you can to support them on their journey."

Leone's journey began last July, with a diagnosis of a high-risk form of leukemia. Now, as he enters the third and most challenging stage in his battle where he receives chemo every single day, it is his love of superheroes and his dad reminding him that he is one that helped the family turn the corner.

"That's what you have to show them," Natalia explained. "This way, they can lead and see by example and be happy and proud of the family who will fight for them."

Case in point, Natalia is the director of the Mi Cocina Restaurant in Richardson. Edgar Geuyvara, the President and CEO of the M Crowd Restaurant Group which includes Mi Cocina, is donating some of their recent proceeds to Children's Health to help kids like Leone.

The proceeds are being donated under their Mi Familia Foundation.

"It's our action and behaviors that signify that we are family," Geuyvara said. "We don't just say it. We actually do it."

The capes worn by the service staff are a constant reminder to the Hernandez family that they don't have to save the day alone.

Their caped crusader will prevail. He has two secret weapons that never fail -- love and support.

Natalia is optimistic. "My husband says that anything that can come in the future will be easier than what we have right now but it's not impossible. It doesn't really matter as long as you can keep moving forward," she said.

A footnote -- the Hernandez family is expecting another child this August, on the same as Leone's birthday.

You can help support the fight against pediatric cancer by going to the Red Balloon League website.