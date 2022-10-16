Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.

Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Kaden Rainwater

"No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."

Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.

Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was.

"He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his teachers, he loved music, art and of course P.E.," said Kiashan King, S.S. Conner Elementary's principal.

"He always spreads the love to everybody," added Rainwater, "My son is in a better place with a whole lot of other people."

This family, unfortunately, was not alone in their grief. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when his SUV was hit head on by a suspected drunk driver close to midnight on Tuesday.

"I feel sorry for his family and my condolences to his family as well," added Rainwater.

Two lives gone too soon, and a community left hurting.

"He had one message: To love everybody to forgive anyone," said Kaden's mother, Dalana Rainwater.

Rainwater is an organ donor, so his presence will live on.

Miguel Martinez faces a manslaughter charge and DWI in connection to Kaden's death.