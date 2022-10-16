Watch CBS News
Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS DFW

Expect cooler temps, rain in Sunday's forecast
Expect cooler temps, rain in Sunday's forecast 02:58

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. 

First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That's the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak. 

wxart1.png
CBSDFW.com

After some heavy rain in our northern counties this morning, we are expecting some heavy rain to fall in the Metroplex and in our southern half this afternoon. Several rounds are expected to move in from the west, they could have gusty winds and pea-sized hail with the stronger storms. 

wxart2.png
CBSDFW.com
wxart3.png
CBSDFW.com

Activity will diminish overnight. We'll keep rain in the forecast for tomorrow morning. Most of Monday's rain will fall along I-20 and south.

wxart4.png
CBSDFW.com

There has been a dramatic drop in temperatures. We've spent the morning with brisk north winds and in the 60s. This afternoon we'll only warm into the low 70s. Yesterday we got within one degree of tying a record high for the day. Tomorrow we'll be in the 60s all day.

wxart5.png
CBSDFW.com

So break out your fall jackets and bring in all your tropical plants. Brace for a 55° degree temperature swing.

wxart6.png
CBSDFW.com

Yes, we are forecasting lows reaching down INTO THE 30s WEDNESDAY MORNING. Frost on the pumpkins!

wxart7.png
CBSDFW.com

Alas, even the chill of fall won't hold for long. By next weekend we'll be right back into the upper 80s. There is a good chance however, that yesterday was the end of 90-degree days at DFW for the year. Hopefully. 

wxart8.png
CBSDFW.com
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 9:58 AM

