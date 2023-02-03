Delta Airlines expanding service at Dallas Love Field starting this summer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Travelers to and from North Texas will have new options this summer as Delta Airlines begins offering new daily flights out of Dallas Love Field.

The Atlanta-based airline said that starting June 5, customers will have access to several new routes from its new permanent home at gate 11, including twice daily service to New York-LGA, twice daily service to LAX, and five daily flights to Atlanta. From these hubs, travelers will have one-stop access to over 125 destinations across the United States.

Delta will also maintain its existing service at DFW Airport and as of July 2023, will offer almost 40 departures on peak days to eight destinations from both airports combined. The airline will also be the only carrier that operates routes to New York and Los Angeles from both airports.

"Dallas is a city on the move and on the rise, and you can add Delta's expansion at Dallas Love Field to our city's ever-expanding list of major economic wins in recent years," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "These new routes will provide our residents and workers with more options for travel while bringing more visitors to Dallas to experience all the great opportunities and amazing amenities that our city has to offer."

The Metroplex is not the only part of Texas where Delta is expanding service. Austin, one of the fastest growing airports in the country, will also see a significant number of new offerings from the airline. By July 10, Delta plans to operate new routes to international hubes and as many as 40 domestic flights on peaks to major cities across the nation from Austin.

The airline is also resuming service to JFK from San Antonio starting May 8 and to Minneapolis-St. Paul from Harlingen starting Feb. 17.