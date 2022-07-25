Fight spills into alley, 21-year-old fatally shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 21-year-old is dead after a fight escalated into gunfire in Dallas on July 24.

Police found David Lemus dead at 3 a.m. in an alley behind Cortez Drive. Two other teenagers were also shot, as well as Gustavo Monreal, 58. They all survived and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said Monreal, who's is critical condition, shot the other three. But police also said one victim shot Monreal too.

Monreal was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel, at 214-671-4236 or email: tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.