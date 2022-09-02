Dallas police looking for critical missing man who they say may be confused

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a critical missing person.

James Ervin Coleman was last seen on Sept. 1 at about 8 p.m. at 1128 Glen Park Drive in Dallas.

He was driving a 2002 black Nissan Altima with license plate No. DFV007. Coleman may be confused and in need of assistance.

James Ervin Coleman Dallas Police Department

Police describe Coleman is an 80-year-old Black male, is 5'9, 196 lbs., has black/balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white under shirt with a black shirt on top, black rain jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 159381-2022.