Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police looking for critical missing man who they say may be confused

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, September 1
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, September 1 03:26

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a critical missing person. 

James Ervin Coleman was last seen on Sept. 1 at about 8 p.m. at 1128 Glen Park Drive in Dallas. 

He was driving a 2002 black Nissan Altima with license plate No. DFV007. Coleman may be confused and in need of assistance. 

dpd-missing-person1.jpg
James Ervin Coleman Dallas Police Department

Police describe Coleman is an 80-year-old Black male, is 5'9, 196 lbs., has black/balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white under shirt with a black shirt on top, black rain jacket, black pants and white shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 159381-2022.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 10:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.