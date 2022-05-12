Dallas Police search for Hair World salon shooting suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are still looking for the man who shot three people inside a Northwest Dallas hair salon on May 11.

Police are still looking for the person who shot three Korean women at the Hair World salon in Dallas. Alexis Wainwright/CBSDFW.com

It happened on the 2000 block of Royal Lane.

Dallas Police said they have no indication that this is a hate crime and are in the early stages of this investigation, but some people in the community are concerned after police said all three victims are Korean woman.

People who live and work near the Northwest Dallas shopping center are shaken up after Wednesday's shooting.

"We feel it's more dangerous," local business owner Gary Jung said.

"It just brings more fear to this community," Dallas Police Sergeant Warren Mitchell said.

The owner, employee and a customer in Hair World Salon on Royal Lane were shot.

"It's disturbing that for whatever reason - whether it's an argument or just a disagreement or whatever - for someone to just run up in there and start shooting," Sergeant Mitchell said.

DPD said the gunman parked on the street just off the salon.

"He just parked on the lane, I guess he wanted a quick getaway," Sergeant Mitchell said.

Police said the gunman shouted something before opening fire, but no one is sure exactly what he said.

"They were in the store when it happened, but then they think the gunman is just a random person," Jeremy Kim with DK Media said.

Kim is a translator who helped two customers who described what happened. He said they were panicking and only remember one specific thing about the gunman.

"He wore all black clothes and covered [their] face," Kim said.

Nearby shops closed after the shooting.

People said they are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of finding a clue that leads them to the gunman. They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dark colored minivan the suspect may be in.

Police said the three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A close friend of the owner told CBS 11 that she was still in surgery Wednesday night.