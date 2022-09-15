Collin County sees '571% increase' in fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths over last 3 years

USC non-profit organization continues work to combat fentanyl epidemic USC non-profit organization continues work to combat fentanyl epidemic 02:28

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - One man is dead, and another is behind bars after a counterfeit percocet pill containing fentanyl resulted in a drug overdose.

It's the latest in a growing number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths, according to Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. He said the county has seen a 571% increase in the number of fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths in the last three years.

"Make no mistake, these are fatal fentanyl poisonings, an act on the part of the Mexican drug cartels who use fentanyl and its addictive qualities to intentionally increase addiction among Americans... with catastrophic results, the lack of any meaningful border policy by the current administration has made it too easy for the cartels to smuggle fentanyl into the U.S. Consequently, we are witnessing an historic explosion of fatal fentanyl poisonings in every town, village and city across this nation," said Sheriff Skinner. "In Collin County we will continue to investigate every one of these fentanyl poisonings to identify the dealers responsible for causing these deaths."

Collin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found the 29-year-old victim on Aug. 5. He died in the bedroom of a home in Princeton.

Deputies collected evidence, and interviewed family members and witnesses. Among the items collected was the counterfeit pill, which was lab tested and determined to contain fentanyl.

Even in small doses, fentanyl can be deadly.

Investigators assigned to the Collin County Sheriff's Office Gang and Habitual Offender Strike Team (GHOST) began an investigation to identify the dealer responsible for selling the fentanyl-laced drugs that killed the victim.

They identified Gabriel Aldo Fossatti, of Princeton as a suspect.

Gabriel Aldo Fossatti Collin County Sheriff's Office

On September 12, Collin County Judge Lindsey Wynne, 468th District Court, signed an arrest warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury, a 2nd degree felony.

Judge Wynne also signed a search warrant for Fossatti's home.

Early Wednesday morning, GHOST Investigators arrested Fossatti there and executed the search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of psilocybin (mushrooms), marijuana, a loaded Glock pistol, and numerous pills, including xanax and percocet.

The percocet pills seized were similar to those recovered at the scene of the overdose death on August 5.

Fossatti was transported to the Collin County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.