Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.

