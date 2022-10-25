Watch CBS News
Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.

A body was found floating in the Trinity River on Oct. 25, 2022. Chopper 11

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.  

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

October 25, 2022

