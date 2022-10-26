Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.

Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.

McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:

Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentences

Murder; 50 years

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; two 20-year sentences

McCurdy will serve his sentences, which were noted by Judge Beach as being gang-related, concurrently.

On Oct. 24, 2020, Johnson and two others were forced out of the Eight Ball Billiards and Bar by a group of Pagans gang members, including McCurdy. As the three victims tried to flee the parking lot, they were stabbed.

Johnson, who was stabbed in the back, was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his wounds.

McCurdy and two other individuals awaiting trial for their roles in Johnson's murder were arrested in February 2021 in Hunt County during a Pagans rally.

After his sentencing, Johnson's younger sister told McCurdy that she will never forgive him for taking away her brother, who was her best friend. "Living life after this isn't really living. You've taken away the light of our life. You have completely broken a family in pieces."

"I hope my brother's death haunts you for the rest of your life," she said through tears.