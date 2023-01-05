Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Celina

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, January 4th, 2023
Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, January 4th, 2023 02:43

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Celina.

Alexis Vidler was last seen around 7:19 p.m. on the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina Jan. 2.

Alexis Vidler
Alexis Vidler  Texas Department of Public Safety

Vidler is five feet five inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas plate RYT5102.

black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
Vidler is believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas plate RYT5102. Texas Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 6:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.