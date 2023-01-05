Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Celina

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Celina.

Alexis Vidler was last seen around 7:19 p.m. on the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina Jan. 2.

Alexis Vidler Texas Department of Public Safety

Vidler is five feet five inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas plate RYT5102.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.