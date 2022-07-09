Watch CBS News
Thousands come out for 37th Annual Parker County Peach Festival despite the heat

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  Things were peachy in Weatherford today as thousands came out for 37th Annual Parker County Peach Festival.

"This is the place to be," Paul Johnson said.  

Families scooped up bushels of the sweet fruit and some couldn't wait to take a big bite. The one-day festival happens once a year. It offered everything from peach tea to lots of peach desserts. As folks were enjoying their treats, they weren't enjoying the weather. 

"I'm melting, I'm absolutely melting," Roland Hall said.  

Today marked one of the hottest days of the year, but it didn't stop anyone's fun.  

"I've lived in North Texas my whole life [the heat] is just part of being here," Mysti Wolfe said. "No matter where you go there's going to be weather. You can't let that stop you from doing anything.  

Fans were given to everyone as they walked in. Free water was handed out and there were tons of misting stations and shaded areas for those who needed to cool off.  

