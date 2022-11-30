2 arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old early Monday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. Nov. 28, Grand Prairie police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Demarcus Harrell Jr. with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said detectives determined that Harrell Jr. and the suspects knew one another and were engaged in "possible high-risk activity" when the shooting occurred.

Nathan Oviedo, 20, and Jesse Fulce, 17 Grand Prairie Police Department

The suspects have been identified as Jesse Fulce, 17, and Nathan Oviedo, 20. Both were arrested at their residence in Waxahachie and are currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a capital murder charge.

Their bond is set at $1 million each.