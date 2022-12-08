Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout

Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Boutget the free app
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, CBS News learned early Thursday from a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap, first reported by CBS News, took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Five former U.S. officials told CBS News the agreement had been reached as of last Thursday.
A White House official said the president spoke to Brittney Griner by phone. The call happened in the Oval Office, where the president was joined by Cherelle Griner, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Per standard procedure for freed U.S. prisoners, Griner was expected to quickly undergo a medical evaluation.
President Biden is speaking at the White House about the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner released. You can to watch his remarks live in the player at the top of this page.
"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Mr. Biden said in a tweet, which included a couple photos of himself in the Oval Office with Cherelle Griner.
Speaking shortly after Griner was released, Mr. Biden said at the White House he was "glad to be able to say Brittney is in good spirits," and that she was looking forward to getting home. The president dismissed the "show trial in Russia" that landed her in prison, and said "she didn't ask for special treatment."
To secure Griner's release, the president ordered Bout to be freed and returned to Russia. Mr. Biden signed the commutation order cutting short Bout's 25-year federal prison sentence.
Notably, the Griner-for-Bout exchange leaves retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Whelan has been in Russian custody for nearly four years. He was convicted on espionage charges that the U.S. has called false.
"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan," Mr. Biden said Thursday, adding "we will never give up" on securing his release.
Griner was detained at a Russian airport in February and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage.
After five months of stalled diplomacy and various permutations of potential swap arrangements — including a previously unreported offer by the U.S. this past summer to send two prisoners back to Russia for the two Americans — sources say the one-for-one exchange came together over the last two weeks.
It remains unclear what led to the breakthrough, but the Biden administration made at least one concession by agreeing to reduce the swap to one American for one Russian.
At the end of November, the State Department blasted the Russian government for a failure to bargain in good faith. As recently as Sunday, on CBS News "Face the Nation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. negotiators were "actively engaged" with their Russian counterparts.
Asked by CBS News about reports of Russia's desire for a one-for-one swap in spite of America's hopes to return both Griner and Whelan, Blinken noted that any deal would be subject to mutual agreement.
"The other side gets a vote in this. It's not just what we want. It's what they're prepared to do," Blinken said, without denying the Russian reports. However, he indicated the administration was continuing to push for the return of both Americans.
"One way or another, one day or another, we're going to see that through," he said.
In July, the Biden administration said it had offered the Kremlin what it described as a "significant proposal" to bring both American prisoners home. The White House never publicly confirmed what the U.S. had offered, but privately, officials indicated to CBS News that initial news reports pointing to the potential for only Bout's release were incorrect, and that the president was prepared to consider letting two Russian prisoners return in exchange for both Griner and Whelan's freedom.
Whelan, who once worked as a corporate security contractor, was in Moscow for a friend's wedding when he was detained at a hotel in December 2018. Russian authorities later sentenced him to 16 years in prison for espionage — a charge the U.S. and Whelan denied. This month marks the fourth anniversary of Whelan's time in Russian custody.
Bout, who was most recently held at a federal prison in Marion, Illinois, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency in Thailand following a sting operation in 2008. He was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans and began his 25-year sentence a decade ago.
Prior to his arrest, Bout was accused by the U.N. of arming Liberian President Charles Taylor during the brutal civil war in Sierra Leone. He served as the inspiration for Nicholas Cage's character in the movie "Lord of War." Bout's release is sure to spark criticism from some of the DEA agents who tracked and arrested him.
Griner's arrest coincided with the February start to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and all U.S. dealings with the Kremlin have been complicated by that conflict. The U.S. has said both Griner and Whelan were "wrongfully detained," and officials have suspected that Russia has been using the American prisoners as leverage.
Griner's return for Bout marks the Biden administration's second prisoner swap with Russia. In April, the U.S. traded Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian smuggler convicted of conspiring to import cocaine, for Trevor Reed. The former U.S. Marine had been imprisoned in Russia for nearly three years.
CBS News learned last Thursday that the Griner-for-Bout swap was in the offing but agreed to a White House request to hold the reporting because officials expressed grave concern about the fragility of the then-emerging deal.
The Biden administration officials warned that making details of the swap public beforehand would almost certainly lead Russia to pull out of the agreement and potentially endanger Griner's well-being.
Nancy Cordes, Ed O'Keefe, Sara Cook, Camilla Schick, Tucker Reals and Haley Ott contributed reporting.
Cherelle Griner: "Today my family is whole"
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner's wife, said she was "overwhelmed with emotions" and expressed "sincere gratitude" for Mr. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other national security and State Department officials.
She also offered thanks to Griner's teammates on the Phoenix Mercury and the Women's National Basketball Players Association.
"Today my family is whole," she said in the Oval Office on Thursday morning.
While celebrating her wife's release, Cherelle Griner said the couple would "remain committed" to working to free other Americans still held hostage.
"There are still people out here who are enduring what I endured the last nine months of missing tremendously their loved ones," she said. "Today is just a happy day for me and my family."
The background to the prisoner swap
It remains unclear what led to the breakthrough, but the Biden administration made at least one concession by agreeing to reduce the swap to one American for one Russian.
At the end of November, the State Department blasted the Russian government for a failure to bargain in good faith. As recently as Sunday, on CBS News "Face the Nation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. negotiators were "actively engaged" with their Russian counterparts.
Asked by CBS News about reports of Russia's desire for a one-for-one swap in spite of America's hopes to return both Griner and Whelan, Blinken noted that any deal would be subject to mutual agreement.
"The other side gets a vote in this. It's not just what we want. It's what they're prepared to do," Blinken said, without denying the Russian reports. However, he indicated the administration was continuing to push for the return of both Americans.
"One way or another, one day or another, we're going to see that through," he said.
In July, the Biden administration said it had offered the Kremlin what it described as a "significant proposal" to bring both American prisoners home. The White House never publicly confirmed what the U.S. had offered, but privately, officials indicated to CBS News that initial news reports pointing to the potential for only Bout's release were incorrect, and that the president was prepared to consider letting two Russian prisoners return in exchange for both Griner and Whelan's freedom.
By Andres Triay, Pat Milton, Margaret Brennan, Christina Ruffini, Steven Portnoy, Arden Farhi and CBS News staff
Biden: "It's a good morning"
President Biden delivered brief remarks celebrating Griner's release from Russia, but pledged that his administration remains committed to freeing Paul Whelan from Russian custody, too.
"It is a good morning," Mr. Biden said. "This is a day we've worked toward for a long time, we never stopped pushing for her release. We took painstaking and intense negotiations."
Flanked by Harris, Blinken and Cherelle Griner, the president offered gratitude to administration officials for their work to secure Griner's release, as well as the United Arab Emirates for helping to facilitate her return.
Mr. Biden acknowledged the difficulty of the months following Griner's arrest and detention in February, which he called "hell," but said she was in "good spirits" and "relieved" to be heading home. He asked that she be given "space, privacy and time" to heal from her detention.
"The fact remains that she's lost months of her life and experienced the needless trauma," he said.
The president praised Griner's athletic abilities, calling her an "incomparable athlete," and said despite the mistreatment she endured, she acted with "grit and incredible dignity."
"She represents the best about America," Mr. Biden said.
The president said that just as his administration did not forget about Griner, "we've not forgotten about Paul Whelan."
"This was not a choice of which American to bring home. We brought home Trevor Reed when we had a chance earlier this year," Mr. Biden said. "Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia has treated Paul's case differently than Brittney's, and while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up."
The president said his administration has been and remains in touch with Whelan's family, and vowed to continue negotiating for his release.
"I don't want any American to sit wrongfully detained," he said.
Former DEA agents say Bout's return was priority for Putin
Former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents involved in the apprehension of Bout more than a decade ago told CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge that the Russian arms dealer was always considered a serious threat to U.S. and to global security, given the global reach of his weapons deals. The former agents said bringing him to justice was a herculean effort that spanned three continents. After he was eventually caught and extradited from Thailand, he was convicted on charges including conspiring to kill Americans.
Another former DEA agent told CBS News in a text message, "This will damage the deterrence and consequences of committing crimes against the United States knowing they have this method now of negotiating to get killers and criminals out of serving their sentences in the US." The agent also said that organized criminal groups would "continue to commit harm against US citizens."
And one other DEA agent said the trade was "terrible for our rule of law and just reduced our criminal trials to trivial political stunts."
Bout has always been a high priority for Putin, one former U.S. official told CBS News, due not only to his background and high profile, but also because of his personal closeness to the Russian leader.
-Tucker Reals, Catherine Herridge, Andy Triay
"Bring Our Families Home" campaign cheers release of Brittney Griner
Bring Our Families Home, a campaign by family members of American hostages, applauded the release of Griner but reiterated its call for Mr. Biden to bring Whelan back to the U.S.
"We celebrate the long overdue return of Brittney Griner and her safe return home to her wife, family, teammates, and the WNBPA who fought for her relentlessly. While we celebrate Brittney's homecoming, our hearts break for the Whelan family," Jonathan Franks, the group's spokesperson, said in a statement. "Paul Whelan has been let down and left behind at least three times by 2 Presidents. He deserves better from his government, and our Campaign implores President Biden to urgently secure Paul's immediate return using all tools available."