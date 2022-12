Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Brittney Griner's release, concerns for Paul Whelan WNBA star Brittney Griner is heading home after 10 months in Russian custody. In his first interview since her release, Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan about the deal and what this means for other Americans being held abroad.