Special Report: Biden announces Brittney Griner is "on her way home" after prisoner swap President Biden spoke at the White House after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap. "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," Biden said. He said the U.S. continues to seek the release of another detained American, Paul Whelan. Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, also spoke and thanked those who helped negotiate the release. Watch their full remarks in this CBS News Special Report