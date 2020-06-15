Russia finds ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage, sentences him to 16 years in prison

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, holds a sign as he stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

Moscow — A Russian court found former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in prison. For his family, it was a predictable conclusion to the high-profile spy case that has been yet another strain on relations between Moscow and Washington.

Whelan, 50, was arrested at Moscow's Metropol Hotel in December 2018. Investigators claim he was caught red-handed after receiving a USB drive containing classified information.

The American, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, has maintained throughout the trial that he was framed by an agent from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), who gave him the drive. He pleaded not guilty during the trial and insisted he was not an American spy.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-year prison sentence in the case. The charges carried a possible maximum sentence of 20 years.

Paul Whelan, American accused of spying in Russia, to remain in prison

U.S. intelligence and State Department sources had told CBS News previously that they were confident Whelan wasn't a spy.

While most of the charges against the American remained sealed, Russian media reports said Whelan stood accused of trying to recruit a long-time Russian acquaintance to gain a list of names of employees of a Russian security agency. All of the hearings in the trial before the reading of Monday's verdict were held behind closed doors, under strict restrictions implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus in Moscow.

Whelan's family had expressed hope that the end of the trial might mean the U.S. could push harder for his return from Russia.

To appeal, or to deal

"We hope that the U.S. government and the Russian Federation will begin discussing Paul's release immediately, now that there will no longer be any procedural impediments," Whelan's brother David said in a statement emailed to CBS News last week.

In a new statement, released immediately after the sentencing on Monday, David Whelan said the family expected his brother's legal team to appeal the verdict within a couple weeks. Paul Whelan's Russian lawyer, however, suggested a deal between the U.S. and Russia could be a better option.

Defense lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov said his team was preparing documents for a possible appeal, but that a meeting was expected with Whelan on June, 22 and they would make a decision after that on whether to file the appeal. Their thinking was that Whelan could be pardoned or included in a potential prisoner exchange between the two nations. Zherebenkov said the decision would have to be discussed at the highest levels of government.

"It was the Russian legal system that was found guilty of injustice" David Whelan said in his family's statement Monday. "The court's decision merely completes the final piece of this broken judicial process. We had hoped that the court might show some independence but, in the end, Russian judges are political, not legal, entities."

"Mockery of justice"

Speaking outside the court Monday, U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan said he was "disappointed and outraged" by the outcome of the trial, but added, "I can't say I'm surprised." He called the trial "a mockery of justice," and insisted no evidence had been presented in court and that Whelan was denied the opportunity to defend himself properly, and even communicate with his family.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan stands outside the verdict hearing of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

The Russian Foreign Ministry has insisted that Moscow could only discuss a prisoner exchange once a person is formally convicted of a crime.

In a tweet sent by the U.S. Embassy's spokesperson, Ambassador Sullivan had previously criticized Russia for the "secret trial."

"Fair and transparent? No. Evidence produced? No. The world is watching," the ambassador said.

On Monday Sullivan said he would next "consult with my government in Washington, which, as I said, at the highest levels is extremely concerned."

Ambassador Sullivan: Today, #PaulWhelan was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia. This secret trial in which no evidence was produced is an egregious violation of human rights and international legal norms. @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/cPCh3Sflfn — Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) June 15, 2020

"This is not going to have a good impact on our relationship," Sullivan added about the Washington-Moscow ties, which have been strained for years over Moscow's alleged interference in U.S. democracy, the war in Syria, and a host of other issues.

Speaking about Whelan's case last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated the Trump administration's long-standing demand for Whelan's release.

At the time of his arrest, Whelan was the director of global security for Michigan-based auto parts supplier BorgWarner. Before that he spent 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before being discharged in 2008 for bad conduct, according to the military. He served in Iraq for several months in 2004 and 2006.

Whelan had visited Russia several times before his arrest in 2018. Last month he underwent an emergency hernia surgery at a Moscow hospital.