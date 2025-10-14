Zilwaukee Bridge construction wraps up about a month ahead of schedule

All lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County are expected to be open Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

This is about a month ahead of schedule for reopening of all lanes of Interstate 75 in the area of Saginaw and Zilwaukee, after significant delays and detours because of preventative maintenance during much of the year.

During the reopening efforts along I-75, drivers can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures during the morning into early afternoon hours as crews remove barricades and install new pavement markings.

Southbound lanes went under construction in April, then work shifted to the northbound lanes in August. The road work was expected to be complete in mid-November.

The $2.9 million project, which included expansion joint repair and resealing, is intended to improve and extend the life of the bridge.