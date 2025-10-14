Watch CBS News
Local News

Zilwaukee Bridge construction wraps up about a month ahead of schedule

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

All lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County are expected to be open Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. 

This is about a month ahead of schedule for reopening of all lanes of Interstate 75 in the area of Saginaw and Zilwaukee, after significant delays and detours because of preventative maintenance during much of the year.  

During the reopening efforts along I-75, drivers can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures during the morning into early afternoon hours as crews remove barricades and install new pavement markings. 

Southbound lanes went under construction in April, then work shifted to the northbound lanes in August. The road work was expected to be complete in mid-November. 

The $2.9 million project, which included expansion joint repair and resealing, is intended to improve and extend the life of the bridge. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue