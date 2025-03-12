MDOT schedules bridge maintenance detours for Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories

Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Zilwaukee Bridge will be detoured for several weeks this spring for construction, followed by a northbound detour starting in the summer, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

MDOT has planned a $2.9 million investment on preventative maintenance work at the bridge over the Saginaw River in Saginaw County. This road work is intended to improve and extend the service life of the Zilwaukee Bridge.

During the first stage of this project, southbound Interstate 75 will be closed from Kochville to Wadsworth Road, which includes in and around the Zilwaukee Bridge, from April 14 through June 27.

During the southbound closure:

Southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured to southbound I-675 from the I-675 junction north of Kochville Road to the southbound I-75/I-675 interchange south of Wadsworth Road.

The southbound I-75 ramp to Adams Street will be closed, as well as the Adams Street ramp to southbound I-75. Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-675 and Tittabawassee Road (Exit 6) to Adams Street, and vice versa.

The northbound I-675 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75, M-84 (Exit 160), southbound I-75 and southbound I-675 to southbound I-75.

The second stage, involving northbound I-75 lane closures, will begin mid-summer, with detour to be posted at that time.

Other improvements and updates will include expansion joint repair, deck patching and resealing.

The overall project will wrap up in November.

MDOT says based on economic modeling, the Zilwaukee Bridge project will directly and indirectly support 28 jobs.

For the latest MDOT traffic and construction reports, go to the MI Drive site.