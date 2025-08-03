The northbound side of the Zilwaukee Bridge will be closed starting Aug. 4. Here's what to know.

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

The northbound side of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County, Michigan, will be closed for around three months starting Monday for preventative maintenance work.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the closure impacts the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, which includes the bridge, from Kochville Road to Wadsworth Road.

Work on the bridge includes joint repairs, deck patching and resealing.

MDOT says the closure is expected to end on Nov. 14.

During the shutdown:

Northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured to northbound Interstate 675 from the I-75/I-675 interchange south of Wadsworth Road to the northbound I-675 junction north of Kochville Road.

The westbound Michigan Highway 81 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured using southbound I-75 to reach northbound I-675 near Wadsworth Road.

Both the southbound and northbound ramps from Michigan Highway 13 to northbound I-75 will be closed. Traffic for the southbound M-13 ramp to northbound I-75 will be detoured using southbound I-75 to reach northbound I-675. Traffic for the I-75 ramp to northbound M-13 will be detoured using westbound M-81 to reach westbound M-13.

The southbound I-675 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured using southbound I-675 and Michigan Highway 46 to reach northbound I-75.

State officials say the $2.9 million project will improve and extend the life of the bridge. Work on the southbound side was completed earlier this year.