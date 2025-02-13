Zach Bryan, John Mayer will headline first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium

Metro Detroit digs out from first major winter storm of season and more top stories

Metro Detroit digs out from first major winter storm of season and more top stories

Metro Detroit digs out from first major winter storm of season and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Big House is about to get its first big show.

Multi-platinum country music star Zach Bryan and seven-time Grammy-winning artist John Mayer will co-headline the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor this fall.

Bryan and Mayer will be joined by special guests Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone for the Sept. 27 show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. through AXS.

"We are excited to have award-winning artist Zach Bryan perform the very first concert at Michigan Stadium," said Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel. "I would like to thank the Board of Regents, President Ono, the Executive Officers of the University, and many of our athletic department staff, as well as AEG Presents, for all the work that has brought us to this point in the process. We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years, and today marks that next step in the venture with great partners."

Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third largest stadium in the world. It can hold more than 110,000 people for some sporting events.

Nicknamed "The Big House," Michigan Stadium first opened in 1927 and has hosted several prominent sporting events in addition to Wolverines football, like the NHL Winter Classic and several International Champions Cup soccer matches.

Michigan established an NCAA single-game attendance record of 115,109 fans in a 2013 night game against Notre Dame.

Bryan recently capped off his "The Quittin' Time Tour," which saw him play 85 arenas and stadiums across North America. The Grammy winner and Oklahoma native will headline the Stagecoach Festival 2025 in Indio, California, and BST Hyde Park Festival 2025 in London, England.