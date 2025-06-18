New youth diversion program aims to reduce gun violence in Metro Detroit

As summer begins, communities across Metro Detroit are bracing for hot temperatures and the potential for an issue impacting thousands of young people: gun violence.

"We wanted to take the opportunity at really making an impact, really taking a stab at violence, and really supporting where it's needed most," said Freedom Allah, CVI director of The People's Action.

To help in that effort, Wayne County Juvenile & Youth Services recently announced the funding of its new justice-impacted juvenile diversion program to reduce the issue.

The nearly $400,000 grant from Michigan State Police will fund an intensive 20-week program led by The People's Action, a nonprofit organization that supports at-risk youth and offers workforce development and other forms of support to people and communities impacted by violence.

"Through the amazing work that that's being done at the People's Action and targeting young people in the community, boots on the ground, hands on, wrap around services, they're able to provide intervention to stop the pipeline to incarceration," said Melissa Hernandez, director of Wayne County Juvenile & Youth Services.

Allah says the grant will allow the county to be able to refer young people to the program who they think need wraparound services and offer alternatives to incarceration.

"Our work is tailored to be preventative, to help solve the problem, solve the social determinants, and prevent the violence before it happens, versus trying to respond to something after it's already happened," said Allah.

Those with the organization say this funding allows them to grow their programs and help as many people as they can.

"It's not one group that is superior to the others, not one person is superior to the other. We are nothing without each other. So, we have to work together," said Jacqueline Robinson, chief operations officer with The People's Action.