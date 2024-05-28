Explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, leaves 2 missing and multiple injured

Explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, injures multiple people, 2 missing Explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, injures multiple people, 2 missing 03:36

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) -- Two people are unaccounted for and multiple others were injured after an explosion caused extensive damage to a building in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people are still missing after the explosion at the Realty Building on East Federal Street around 3 p.m., according to Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley. Seven people were taken to the hospital, and one of them is on a ventilator, the chief said.

Photos show the front of the building is damaged and the facade was blown off. The building houses a Chase Bank at the bottom and apartments up top. The area was evacuated after the explosion.

An explosion rocked the Realty Building in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 28, 2024. (Photo: WKBN)

People reported smelling gas and hearing a boom, but the fire chief said the cause is unknown. CBS affiliate WKBN reports construction workers were in the basement working when they heard a hissing sound, smelled gas and ran out of the building before it exploded.

Finley says they have to wait for the building to be deemed safe before firefighters can get inside. A man and a woman are missing, authorities said.

"We have the sheriff's department sending the mini drone down in the basement -- he said there's nothing to see," Finley said. "The floor collapsed in on itself, there's nothing to see, it's full of water. So honestly, we don't know if that person is down there or not. When we get clearance to go down in the building, we will."

An explosion heavily damaged the first floor of the Realty Building in downtown Youngstown, which houses a Chase Bank. (Photo: KDKA)

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. Youngstown police said, "the situation is being actively managed." Structural engineers and Enbridge Gas workers were called to the scene on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.

Witnesses describe downtown Youngstown, Ohio, explosion

Damia Rizwan lives a block away from where the explosion happened on Tuesday. Rizwan said it "felt like a mini earthquake."

"It was a loud bang," Rizwan said. "My building shook."

"My stomach dropped," Rizwan added. "I said this is different and this isn't OK. When I heard the people screaming, I was like something serious happened."

Taylor Botsford, another witness of the explosion, also described the moment.

"A lot of emotions right now because one of my friends was in the bank across the street and he went in to grab people and I don't know -- I haven't seen him since," Botsford said.

Youngstown is about an hour from Pittsburgh, near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.