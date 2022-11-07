Wyandotte police plea for harsher penalties for police pursuits

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Wyandotte are frustrated, now they're hoping elected officials will hear their plea.

According to the Wyandotte Police Department, on Oct. 21, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle. Before a stop could happen, the car reportedly sped off.

From there, a chase began, spanning the cities of Wyandotte and Lincoln Park before ending in downtown Detroit. The driver of the vehicle ended up crashing into a pole.

After arresting the driver, authorities determined it was Tobias Catron. Catron, a recent parolee, has a history of charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon. He was taken to jail, and days later, he was back on the streets.

What happened afterward is what frustrates Wyandotte authorities.

"Mr. Catron was charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony in the state of Michigan. Just recently released from prison, violent criminal history, and with all these circumstances, Magistrate Rodney Johnson gave him a personal bond."

According to the Deputy Chief of Police Archie Hamilton, this isn't Magistrate Johnson's first time giving a repeat offender a slap on the wrist.

In September, Ronald Mancos was arrested for burglary. At the time of his arrest, he was a convicted felon with eight active warrants. He was arraigned by Magistrate Johnson and given a $50 bond.

The following month Jeffrey Heim, an Ohio resident with an active warrant out of Michigan, was given a $100 bond. Police caught Heim in possession of a firearm.

"It's very upsetting for the officers and detectives and prosecutors' office who worked so hard to ensure public safety," Hamilton noted.

Detroit Now News emailed the Prosecuting Attorney's Office in Wayne County. According to the office a motion has been filed to have Catron's bond looked at again.

Police in Wyandotte hope before cases like Catron's become all-too common lawmakers will toughen up on flee and elude cases.

"An enhancement charge would make it mandatory prison or jail time for flee and elude."

According to Hamilton, Wyandotte police pursuits are up nearly 900% over the last three years.

"The last thing we want to see is an unsuspecting family that's struck by one of these maniacs driving a rocket." Hamilton adds, "because that's what it is flying down the road at 100 mph."

We've reached out to Magistrate Johnson's office for comment. We've yet to receive a response.