Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Southfield Freeway

A 31-year-old Taylor woman was killed after crashing head-on into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on the Southfield Freeway in Dearborn early Monday morning. Michigan State Police

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Taylor woman was killed after crashing head-on into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on the Southfield Freeway in Dearborn early Monday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday when a Nissan SUV, driven by the Taylor woman, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Warren Avenue and struck a Cadillac SUV head-on.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac, a 31-year-old Redford woman, was transported to an area hospital. Police say her condition is not known.

"Currently, we are not sure how the at-fault driver got on the freeway in the wrong direction or if they were impaired," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Once the autopsy is completed, we will know if the driver was impaired. We may never know how she ended up on the wrong side."