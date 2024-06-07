Worker, 20, hospitalized after heavy machinery falls on him in Metro Detroit

Michigan Central public tours begin, cleanup efforts continue after Livonia tornado and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is hospitalized after an industrial accident in Warren on Friday.

The Warren Fire Department was called to DPR Manufacturing on Mound Road, where employees said they removed heavy machinery that had fallen on the worker.

Fire personnel determined the worker was in cardiac arrest and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. He was transported to hospital after first responders performed CPR and other life-saving measures.

His current condition as of Friday night is unknown.

No other information was released.