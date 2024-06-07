Watch CBS News
Worker, 20, hospitalized after heavy machinery falls on him in Metro Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is hospitalized after an industrial accident in Warren on Friday.

The Warren Fire Department was called to DPR Manufacturing on Mound Road, where employees said they removed heavy machinery that had fallen on the worker.

Fire personnel determined the worker was in cardiac arrest and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. He was transported to hospital after first responders performed CPR and other life-saving measures.

His current condition as of Friday night is unknown.

No other information was released.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 11:24 PM EDT

