Woman killed, man and dog injured during home invasion in Pittsfield Township, Michigan

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An elderly couple and their dog were violently attacked overnight during a home invasion in Pittsfield Township.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers responded to a reported home invasion just after midnight in the block of 1900 Breckland Drive.

When they arrived, they found an elderly couple suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where 81-year-old Susan Hammerton died.

Following the attack, another resident called 911 to report someone was knocking on their door.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody and police said he was not wearing clothes at the time of his arrest.

"The community, our neighborhood – it's just traumatic," said resident Charles Brock. "And then, you know, obviously, from the circumstances that were going on – that individual was troubled, too."

Neighbors described the couple as nice, who were always out in their yard tending to their garden with their golden retriever, saying "Hello" to passersby.

"They had a beautiful dog," said Brock. "They keep their flowers immaculate. They're always kind of out in the front. They're friendly people and they wave, and we wave."

The 82-year-old man is said to be in stable condition despite his injuries.

The couple's dog, who also suffered multiple cuts, was rushed to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. The status of the dog's condition is currently unknown.

One neighbor who requested not to be named said she could not believe this happened.

"Their dog is a wonderful, sweet dog," she said. "Always coming close to us neighbors. And so it's all of a sudden -- this is shocking, tremendously scary, this doesn't happen in our area at all."

The suspect and the victims did not know each other, according to police.

Officers were told an altercation had taken place between the suspect and members of his family several blocks away before the home invasion took place.

The suspect is set to be arraigned on Saturday afternoon. A motive is still unknown at this time.