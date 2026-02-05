Woman files $25M lawsuit against City of Detroit, officer, over shooting during traffic stop

A Detroit woman has filed a $25 million federal lawsuit against the City of Detroit and one of its police officers, seeking damages for her injuries during a shooting that occurred during a traffic stop.

Tracey Allen's attorney, Maurice Davis, hosted a press conference on Thursday to present the civil rights action litigation, which was filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

"A routine traffic stop about a plate violation, a tint, or a speeding, whatever the officer justified pulling my client over, he was not justified in shooting her," Davis said.

The lawsuit and police reports at the time indicate that Allen suffered six gunshot wounds during the incident, which occurred in October 2025.

Allen was driving on Eight Mile Road in Detroit when she was stopped for traffic violations that included a window tint and an obscured license plate, her lawsuit said. She provided her driver's license and registration, but also asked for the officer's supervisor and called 911, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said at the time. Bettison said backup officers did arrive on the scene.

Attorney Maurice Davis and his client, Tracey Allen of Detroit, speaking at a press conference Feb. 5, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Allen said that during the altercation with police, she was sprayed with pepper spray.

"Fearing imminent harm, Plaintiff drove away at a low speed in an attempt to escape what she reasonably believed to be an unlawful and dangerous escalation. Officers pursued Plaintiff and unlawfully boxed her vehicle in," the lawsuit says.

As Allen attempted to drive off, the lawsuit claims, Detroit Police Officer Zachary Melvin fired shots and ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

The lawsuit claims the woman was struck six times, including injuries to her arms and leg, and that she will need long-term medical care and rehabilitation as a result.

After the incident, Bettison said that the department would request immediate suspension without pay for the police officer involved. The officer had been with the department for nearly two years.

"The actions of the officer in violating our policy is not consistent with what should be done. The officer will be held accountable for that," Bettison said last fall.

The Michigan State Police was also asked to do an investigation, Bettison said at the time.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the police department for a response to the lawsuit. The agency replied that it does not comment on any pending litigation.