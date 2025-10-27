Detroit police chief seeks suspension of officer for policy violations after woman shot during traffic stop

A Detroit police officer is facing suspension without pay after Chief Todd Bettison said on Monday that the officer committed multiple policy violations during a traffic stop that led to a woman being shot over the weekend.

Bettison says it's against policy for officers to pursue a driver who did not commit a violent crime, shoot into a moving vehicle when the circumstances were not life-threatening, block the woman's vehicle for a non-violent matter, and not honor the woman's request for a supervisor.

Bettison says that the department will submit a request to the Board of Police Commissioners to have the officer who fired the shots suspended immediately. The officer had been with the department for nearly two years.

"The actions of the officer in violating our policy is not consistent with what should be done. The officer will be held accountable for that," Bettison said.

According to DPD, the woman was pulled over on Oct. 26 for a traffic violation — speeding and window tint — in the area of Van Dyke and Eight Mile Road. Bettison says the officer asked for the woman's driver's license, but she refused, also refuting the officer's reason for the traffic stop.

Bettison says the woman requested the officer's supervisor numerous times and called 911. The officer then called for backup.

Bettison says that after backup officers arrived, the initial officer attempted to remove the woman from her SUV, and she was pepper-sprayed by one of the backup officers. The woman got back in her car and took off, with officers following behind her on Van Dyke.

Bettison says officers surrounded the woman's vehicle, and the shooting officer got out of his car and fired shots, ordering the woman to get out of her car. The police chief says the woman attempted to drive away, and the officer ordered the woman to get out of the car two more times before he fired multiple shots into the SUV.

Bettison says the police chase continued and ended at a Detroit police facility.

The woman suffered six gunshot wounds, and officers rendered aid. The woman was taken to a hospital and was released before she was taken into custody. However, Bettison requested on Monday for the woman to be released from police custody. He says the woman will not face any charges.

"The Detroit Police Department has policies in place for a reason. We are a constitutional police department, and I definitely will hold officers accountable for policy violations," Bettison said.

Bettison says the Michigan State Police homicide task force will conduct an internal investigation. He says a warrant request will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which is a standard practice.