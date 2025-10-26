Police shoot woman who escaped Detroit officers twice in SUV, chief says

Police in Detroit shot a woman "multiple times" on Sunday afternoon after she escaped law enforcement twice in an SUV, according to Chief Todd Bettison.

An officer pulled the woman over and asked her for her driver's license and vehicle registration. Police said she refused to show her license and called 911, requesting to meet with another officer, though it's unclear why. Officers then called for backup.

Bettison said officers removed the woman from the SUV, and she was pepper-sprayed because she was not cooperating with police.

The woman was later able to get back into the SUV and drive to Concord Street and Outer Drive, police said. Officers in that area were able to block the vehicle.

"At that point, more verbal orders were given," Bettison said. "She still didn't comply and moved the vehicle in the direction of one of the scout cars and officers."

At least one officer, "Fearing for their life and the life of others," fired at the woman, officials said, though it wasn't immediately clear how many shot their firearm. She was shot in both arms and in one of her legs.

Bettison said she was in stable condition on Sunday and "will survive."

According to police, after the woman was shot, she drove to the parking lot of a police training facility on Sherwood Street near East Davidson Street.

Officers "immediately" started providing aid to the woman before she was taken to the hospital.

"When you're driving a vehicle and you're pulled over, you have to comply," he said. "You have to, by state law, you have to provide your driver's license. You don't have the opportunity to say, 'I'm not going to provide my driver's license during a traffic stop.'"

Bettison said the SUV the woman was driving had an expired license plate.

Traffic incidents are the number one issue in Detroit, police said, with motorists fleeing officers, speeding and running red lights.