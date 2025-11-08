Woman accused of hitting female with a vehicle, knocking them into fire pit in Mt. Pleasant

A woman has been federally charged with assault causing serious bodily injury in an incident that happened on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, last month, according to court records.

A female whose age hasn't been disclosed told law enforcement that the woman was intentionally trying to run her over with a car on North Leaton Road on Oct. 11, the criminal complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, said. The woman allegedly hit the female's leg with the car at one point.

The impact resulted in the female falling into an active fire pit, causing serious burns on roughly 10% of her body, according to the complaint.

Court documents said the woman told investigators she was "mad and really drunk and did something horrible," and that she chased the female with her car for around five minutes.

According to the complaint, the woman said she was "just trying to scare" the female.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.