Woman charged as accessory in Rochester Hills imposter DTE worker murder case

The wife of one of two men who posed as utility workers during a robbery that led to the murder of a man in Rochester Hills, Michigan, is now facing conspiracy charges.

The two men who were accused of posing as DTE workers in the assault were sentenced in December.

Carlos Juan Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo each received a life sentence for felony murder and 228 days to 80 years in prison for two counts of unlawful imprisonment. The two men were found guilty on Oct. 3, 2025, for the October 2024 murder of 72-year-old Hussein Murray, of Rochester Hills.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said she has now charged Amanda Ileana Hernandez, 34, of Lincoln Park, with conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit false impersonation of a utility worker. The most serious of those three charges, conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Amanda Hernandez is the wife of Carlos Hernandez, the prosecutor said. The investigation "concluded that this defendant played an active role in the planning and cover-up of the crime," the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities say on Oct. 11, 2024, Hernandez and Zuazo went to Murray's home and claimed to be DTE workers needing to check a gas leak. Murray escorted the men to the basement. Authorities say the men came back upstairs without Murray and tied up his wife, Linda Murray.

Investigators found Hussein Murray's body in the basement.

