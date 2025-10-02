Wife of Rochester Hills murder victim testifies at trial against fake DTE workers

Wednesday was Day 2 of the trial involving two men who allegedly posed as DTE workers to gain entry into a Rochester Hills, Michigan, home where the homeowner was found dead by police.

The day included never-before-seen evidence and testimony from many witnesses, including the victim's wife, who was injured in the attack.

The suspects, Carlos Hernandex and Joshua Zuazo, are charged with felony murder and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with the death of businessman Hussein Murray. Investigators allege the suspects posed as DTE workers and gained entry to Murray's home on Oct. 11, killing the 72-year-old.

Linda Murray answered dozens of questions as she took the stand to recall that dark day almost a year ago.

"He asked me where the jewelry is, and where is the money, and where is the safe, and I said, 'I don't have a safe,'" she said.

Ring camera footage shows two men, whom Murray testified were defendants Hernandez and Zuazo, appearing on her doorstep the night of Oct. 10. Investigators say after they failed to gain entry that night, they returned the following day.

The men claimed to be checking for a gas leak, and Hussein Murray allowed them inside, authorities allege.

Linda Murray testifies that the two went with her husband to the basement, where she says she didn't hear anything abnormal. Shortly after, she says Hernandez demanded money and jewelry.

Linda Murray says she was beaten and restricted to a chair; photos at Wednesday's hearing showed bruises.

Never-before-seen body cam footage was also shown of the officer who first responded. The officer testified that Hussain Murray did not appear alive when police found him in the basement.