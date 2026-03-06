Windsor mayor calls for temporary toll tax on Ambassador Bridge truck traffic to pay for road maintenance

All the traffic and heavy trucks that travel every day over the Ambassador Bridge, connecting Detroit to Windsor, take their toll on the city roads, according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Dilkens said he is now asking his government to implement a tax on trucks to gather revenue for road maintenance. Dilkens announced on Thursday that he's seeking approval from the provincial government to place a temporary toll using Huron Church Road, which connects the bridge on the Canadian side.

"The taxpayers in my city are bearing the full cost of maintenance for that bridge to get trucks to the Ambassador Bridge when they shouldn't have to do that," said Dilkens.

"It's millions of dollars annually in ongoing repairs. I mean, the road is about three to four lanes in each direction, depending what part of Huron Church Road you're at, and so it takes a beating because of the weight of the trucks."

Dilkens describes the road as a kind of roller coaster caused by heavy trucks braking.

"You're constantly having to do the repairs," he said.

He said it's too early to say exactly how much of a tax they'd put on trucks travelling over the bridge, but he said the ongoing threat from President Trump to block the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge means Canada would need to keep its options open.

"Windsor is the auto capital of Canada. Detroit is the Motor City. We've built some great things together. We want to keep that ball rolling and make sure that we create good jobs in both countries for the benefit of both of our economies, and we hope that we never get to a point where tolling is required," he said. "But if the Gordie Howe Bridge isn't going to open as a result of a decision by President Trump, all options are on the table on our side."

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield wasn't available to comment, and CBS News Detroit did not hear back from the White House or the owner of the Ambassador Bridge.