Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.

In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission.

"Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely," said Whitmer. "Since I took office through the end of this year, Michigan will have fixed 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, bolstering our economy and connecting our hardworking communities. Today's grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."

The grants are TEDF "Category F" grants, which provides state funding to projects that improve public roadways and improve all-season capabilities. Areas that are eligible in this category are urban areas that have a population of 5,000 or more, in rural counties that have a population of less than 400,000.

For more information about the program that provides this funding, visit here.