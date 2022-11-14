Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday to Detroit Shipping Co.

(CBS DETROIT) - Warm up this weekend at Metro Times' third annual whiskey tasting event.

Whiskey in the Winter kicks off the holiday season with a night of whiskey sipping at the Detroit Shipping Co. on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Joe Maroon, Detroit Metro Times

Dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons are up for sampling - from locally produced small batches to old classics - as well as craft beers, wines, cocktails, and more. You can also enjoy food from some of Metro Detroit's hottest restaurants, live music, and games.

Here's a breakdown of what each ticket includes:

G.A. Tickets:

8 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more

Access to food from local restaurants in and around Detroit

Access to curated vendor marketplace

Access to live music & entertainment

V.I.P. Tickets:

12 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more

2 food tokens to use at any of the local restaurants participating in Whiskey in the Winter

Custom commemorative whiskey glass

Swag Bag

Access to curated vendor marketplace



Access to live music & entertainment

Note all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. You can purchase tickets and find a list of this year's whiskey selection here.