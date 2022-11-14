Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday to Detroit Shipping Co.

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Warm up this weekend at Metro Times' third annual whiskey tasting event. 

Whiskey in the Winter kicks off the holiday season with a night of whiskey sipping at the Detroit Shipping Co. on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

whiskey-in-the-winter-2.jpg
Joe Maroon, Detroit Metro Times

Dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons are up for sampling - from locally produced small batches to old classics - as well as craft beers, wines, cocktails, and more. You can also enjoy food from some of Metro Detroit's hottest restaurants, live music, and games.

Here's a breakdown of what each ticket includes:

G.A. Tickets:

  • 8 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more
  • Access to food from local restaurants in and around Detroit
  • Access to curated vendor marketplace
  • Access to live music & entertainment

V.I.P. Tickets:

  • 12 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more
  • 2 food tokens to use at any of the local restaurants participating in Whiskey in the Winter
  • Custom commemorative whiskey glass
  • Swag Bag
  • Access to curated vendor marketplace
  • Access to live music & entertainment

Note all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. You can purchase tickets and find a list of this year's whiskey selection here

First published on November 14, 2022 / 10:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.