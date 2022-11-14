Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday to Detroit Shipping Co.
(CBS DETROIT) - Warm up this weekend at Metro Times' third annual whiskey tasting event.
Whiskey in the Winter kicks off the holiday season with a night of whiskey sipping at the Detroit Shipping Co. on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons are up for sampling - from locally produced small batches to old classics - as well as craft beers, wines, cocktails, and more. You can also enjoy food from some of Metro Detroit's hottest restaurants, live music, and games.
Here's a breakdown of what each ticket includes:
- 8 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more
- Access to food from local restaurants in and around Detroit
- Access to curated vendor marketplace
- Access to live music & entertainment
- 12 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more
- 2 food tokens to use at any of the local restaurants participating in Whiskey in the Winter
- Custom commemorative whiskey glass
- Swag Bag
- Access to curated vendor marketplace
- Access to live music & entertainment
Note all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. You can purchase tickets and find a list of this year's whiskey selection here.
