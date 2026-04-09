Leland House tenants remain in dark on when they can return to Detroit building

For dozens of Leland House tenants in Detroit, the wait to get back their belongings is dragging on.

Thursday's bankruptcy hearing was supposed to move that process forward, but instead left a deal on hold. Attorneys say an agreement was reached, but it is now tied to the future of the case.

"They have the ability to unlock the doors; it's all up to them. It has nothing to do with this bankruptcy case. But what they're saying is, if this case is dismissed, which it seemed like the judge was interested in doing today, then there's no more deal," said attorney Donovan McCarty.

The judge adjourned the case for another week, as questions remain about whether the building can even be sold. Court records show it may not have enough money to cover its costs.

"They want to be able to go into the property and retrieve their belongings. We have come to an agreement with the city of Detroit to get that plan. Hopefully, we'll get that plan moving forward soon," said Steven Rimmer, director of the Detroit Tenants Union.

But even with that agreement, tenants still don't know when or if they will be able to get back inside.

"It's going on four months since residents been displaced, no one has access to their property. That is very traumatizing," said Rimmer.

During the hearing, city attorneys said they're willing to reduce what they're owed to keep the case moving. But if the case is dismissed, attorneys say that could mean even more delays.

"Why are they not getting their belongings back? We signed a deal a week ago. Why can't we just start that process of getting people their stuff back, and then this bankruptcy case can do whatever it does," said McCarty.

All sides are expected back in court next week, with the judge asking for a clear plan on how this case moves forward.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the city for comment, but has not heard back.