Tenants frustrated with Leland House evacuation in Detroit: "It's been a nightmare"

Residents at the Leland House in Detroit are still in limbo. The building closed after an emergency evacuation last week, just days after a bankruptcy judge allowed tenants to stay in their apartments.

The Leland House has been Lacy Sterling's home for 17 years.

"It's been a nightmare for me," said Sterling. "I could live here another 17 years if they would have let us."

Leland House tenant Lacy Sterling speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

He's now in limbo, living with friends after he was forced to move out on Dec. 10 when the building shut down.

"Can't get inside the building. As you see, there's signs on the building that says, 'Do not occupy.' They won't let anyone in. Most of them got their pets, but some of them may still be in there. And last weekend was the coldest weekend of the year," said Sterling.

CBS Detroit

Earlier this month, residents were told they'd have to move out because management owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid utility bills.

The owners secured a $1.2 million loan to chip away at that debt. However, the infrastructure in the century-old building caused a power outage last week, leaving no heat and prompting an emergency evacuation.

"I'm just hoping to get my belongings. That's all I want," Sterling said.

The city is currently working with 41 residents to provide temporary and eventually permanent housing.

CBS Detroit

City of Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department Director Julie Schneider said that because of safety concerns about the building, it remains closed, and tenants will be unable to get back inside.

"In a situation like this where the fire department has shut down the building, until we're able to secure the building, it would be a very special circumstance to allow people back into the property," said Schneider.

City of Detroit General Services Department Director, Crystal Perkins, says no animals are inside the building, and each family should contact their assigned case worker with concerns.

CBS Detroit

"If someone is missing their animal, we encourage them to reach out to their case worker. We want to make sure everyone is out of this building, but also that their animals are with them and safe," Perkins stated.

The city says there is no timeline for when repairs will be made to the building. Meantime, Sterling is fed up and desperate for a resolution.

"I just want to get my stuff and move on," said Sterling.