Livonia police use grappler device to stop stolen vehicle. What is it and why are officers using it?

Livonia use grappler device in police pursuit. What is it?

The Livonia Police Department is gaining national attention after it posted its successful stop of a stolen car on Interstate 96.

Police used a fairly new device called the Grappler Police Bumper, which creator Leonard Stock says he came up with while watching a pursuit show. Today, Stock says the device is being used among police departments in 35 states with 1,500 successful missions.

The device is a set of cables that are released from a police car and attached to the suspect vehicle. In the Livonia pursuit, the suspect attempted to take off with the device still attached, eventually ripping out the rear axle. Police used the same device in July to pull over a suspected drunk driver who fled from an attempted traffic stop.

While Stock says the Livonia Police Department is the only department in Michigan currently using the tool he developed, Police Captain Eric Marcotte says it's an outstanding addition.

In recent months, CBS News Detroit has reported on multiple crashes in Southeast Michigan that started with a police chase. On July 12, a man was killed after a chase that started in Roseville ended in a crash in Warren. Prosecutors say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was driving in a stolen vehicle.

A month before, a 71-year-old woman was killed after a police pursuit in Warren. A police chase in Detroit ended when the suspect crashed into a school bus with three children inside.

"In the last couple two to three years, we have seen almost an 80% increase in our flee and elude pursuits," said Marcotte.

Stock says they offer a day of training on how to use the device, and it is under the officer's discretion when to use and not use it.

"It's a netting system that is mounted in front of a couple of our police vehicles that shoots out a nylon webbing on the passenger side wheel or driver side wheel, whatever you position for," said Marcotte.

While Livonia police have used it successfully two times, Stock says there is a danger that comes with using the device.

"It's legitimate to have concern over stopping a vehicle; it's not to be used in every pursuit. It's when a police department needs to stop a vehicle if a civilian is at danger or could be killed," he said.