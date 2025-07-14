Community mourns Michigan father of two killed in crash following Roseville police chase

A man is dead after a car crash on Saturday following a police chase in Roseville, Michigan.

"It just hit me like a ton of bricks, man. Took the breath out of me," said Tom Brady, owner of Jim Brady's Royal Oak.

Grappling over his employee's death, Brady says Alex Habib, a server at his restaurant, was the epitome of a well-rounded guy.

"When he was in the building, everybody was just a little bit happier, everyone was a little bit more at ease," Brady said.

Habib is described as compassionate, funny, and devoted to anything he puts his mind to.

"If I ever had a daughter, Alex would be who I would hope my daughter would be able to meet and marry because you Google family man, great husband, great father, it's got his picture," said Brady.

The husband and father of two was tragically killed when, according to police, a chase that started in Roseville and ended in Warren near the area of 11 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was identified as a 16-year-old from Detroit. It will be determined whether the teen will be tried as an adult.

"Alex is out working Uber as another side job to earn more money for his family. Just nonstop, this guy's commitment to his wife and kids, and wrong place, wrong time, got t-boned and I think he died instantly," Brady said.

Brady says Habib's family learned police were chasing a suspect in a stolen car.

"Those are so dangerous, and I think that for the theft of a car, I personally feel that should never be allowed to happen again. I think that it should be against the law," said Brady.

"We lost a really, really good guy. The world got a little less funny, got a little less caring…when we lost Alex," Brady said.

There has been a huge outpouring of support for Habib's family online if the community wants to get involved.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Roseville police multiple times for comment on this crash and is waiting for a response.

Macomb County Pete Lucido issued a statement on Monday, saying, "This was a completely preventable tragedy. An innocent person is dead because someone allegedly chose to flee from law enforcement, endangering everyone around them. Our thoughts are with the victim's family, and we remain committed to seeking justice."

Lucido says he wants lawmakers to propose bills that address drivers who flee from police.

"This dangerous trend puts lives at risk and undermines the rule of law. By working together across party lines, we can ensure law enforcement has the tools they need to protect our roads and our communities," Lucido said. "Every time a driver chooses to flee, they put lives at risk. We need statutory enhancement of consequences including mandatory prison time. The people of the state of Michigan deserve to be protected."

The 16-year-old's next court hearing is July 18.