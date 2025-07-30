Watch CBS News
Livonia police use new grappler technology to stop drunk driver

By Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

What could have been a tragic ending to a police pursuit with an alleged drunk driver ended safely in Livonia, Michigan, thanks to the quick action of a police officer and new technology.

"We received several 911 calls in the area of Eight Mile and Middlebelt regarding a potential drunk driver," said Livonia Police Captain Eric Marcotte. "The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at which point in time the suspect vehicle fled from officers."

grappler-1.png
Livonia Police Department

An officer nearby, with what's called a grappler device on his patrol car, jumped into action to bring the suspect's vehicle to a controlled stop.

"The grappler is game-changing technology that we've had for a few months," said Marcotte.

The grappler is mounted to the front bumper of a patrol car. The officer gets within inches of the suspect vehicle, then deploys a strong net that wraps around the rear tire to lock the fleeing vehicle in place.

"Ultimately, brings that vehicle to a stop. A long device like a tether is also attached to the grappler, which is like a bungee, so as that officer is stopping, it allows the officer to take control of the suspect vehicle," Marcotte said.

grappler-3.png
Livonia Police Department

Marcotte says that with the use of technology like this, authorities were able to prevent what could have been a dire situation and were able to stop 52-year-old Jason William Wise from Flint, who posed a serious threat to others.

"This grappler is able to give us a safer alternative rather than doing other traditional pursuit termination techniques," said Marcotte.

Livonia Police say Wise was arrested and charged with operating while impaired, fleeing and eluding, open intoxication inside a vehicle and obstruction.

