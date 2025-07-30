Livonia police use new grappler technology to stop drunk driver

What could have been a tragic ending to a police pursuit with an alleged drunk driver ended safely in Livonia, Michigan, thanks to the quick action of a police officer and new technology.

"We received several 911 calls in the area of Eight Mile and Middlebelt regarding a potential drunk driver," said Livonia Police Captain Eric Marcotte. "The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at which point in time the suspect vehicle fled from officers."

Livonia Police Department

An officer nearby, with what's called a grappler device on his patrol car, jumped into action to bring the suspect's vehicle to a controlled stop.

"The grappler is game-changing technology that we've had for a few months," said Marcotte.

The grappler is mounted to the front bumper of a patrol car. The officer gets within inches of the suspect vehicle, then deploys a strong net that wraps around the rear tire to lock the fleeing vehicle in place.

"Ultimately, brings that vehicle to a stop. A long device like a tether is also attached to the grappler, which is like a bungee, so as that officer is stopping, it allows the officer to take control of the suspect vehicle," Marcotte said.

Livonia Police Department

Marcotte says that with the use of technology like this, authorities were able to prevent what could have been a dire situation and were able to stop 52-year-old Jason William Wise from Flint, who posed a serious threat to others.

"This grappler is able to give us a safer alternative rather than doing other traditional pursuit termination techniques," said Marcotte.

Livonia Police say Wise was arrested and charged with operating while impaired, fleeing and eluding, open intoxication inside a vehicle and obstruction.